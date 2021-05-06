Novo Holdings' CRO Altasciences continues deal spree, snapping up Calvert Labs for its preclinical focus

Altasciences, just weeks after it was bought out by Novo Holdings, is remaining bullish on its buyout as it grabs Calvert Laboratories.

The preclinical CRO, based on the East Coast, will “complement Altasciences’ current preclinical West Coast operations,” it said in a statement.

Calvert currently provides a wide array of preclinical services, working across all classes of compounds and therapeutic areas and also performing studies to support NDA submissions.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

This comes just two months after the Canada-based midsized CRO/CDMO bought out Californian early-stage contract research company WCCT Global, boosting its phase 1 and 2 offerings and its geographic reach.

Not long after, Altasciences was itself snapped up when the European VC arm of Novo Nordisk snapped up the company from former owner Audax Private Equity.

“This acquisition will increase small molecule expertise as well as add efficacy pharmacology, ophthalmology, and carcinogenicity study capabilities, to Altasciences’ current preclinical offering. Furthermore, it expands Altasciences’ presence on the East Coast, and the site is conveniently located in close proximity to our CDMO facility,” said Steve Mason, co-chief operating officer at Altasciences.

“This acquisition is an integral part of Altasciences’ strategic growth plan to provide a comprehensive, fully integrated early phase drug development solution, while addressing the ever-changing outsourcing challenges of biopharmaceutical companies across the globe,” explained Chris Perkin, CEO at Altasciences.

“We look forward to working side-by-side with our new team of preclinical experts on the East Coast, a team that shares our values for excellence, integrity, and customer focus.”