NovAliX buys former Sanofi site in Strasbourg to build research campus

NovAliX has acquired a former Sanofi site in Strasbourg, France, where the French CRO plans to build a new research campus.

Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed. NovAliX said the acquisition is the first part of its plan to use the 3.7-acre site along with an 86,000-square-foot building to develop what it has dubbed the Guy Ourisson Research Campus.

Construction is expected to begin this year. The campus, when completed, will house NovAliX, the Biophysics Institute for Biomedical Research and the Biotech Factory.

The Biophysics Institute focuses on medical innovation using cryo-electron microscopy, and the Biotech Factory is made up of labs exploring therapy innovation used by several biotech organizations such as Alysophil, Ksilink, Reach Separations and Urania Therapeutics, the company said.

“It is important for NovAliX to build a campus that will support the creation of a network within the therapeutic innovation ecosystem,” Denis Zeyer, NovAliX chief executive, said in a statement. “It also creates an immersive experience, with other onsite stakeholders having a wealth of scientific, industrial and entrepreneurial expertise to share.”