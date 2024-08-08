NovAliX brings Bruker on board to advance drug discovery methods

French preclinical CRO NovAliX has found a new partner across the pond. Massachusetts-based manufacturer Bruker Corporation has announced a minority investment in the CRO.

“This partnership with Bruker will fortify our leadership in biophysics and drug discovery,” NovAliX co-founder and President Stephan Jenn said in an Aug. 7 release. “Leveraging Bruker’s state-of-the-art analytical technologies and expertise, we can offer advanced biophysical methods to our clients.”

The two firms will team up to develop new methods for discovering drugs by harnessing structural biology and biophysics. They will work on advancing functional structural biology, biophysical methods for characterizing molecular dynamics and interactions, biocondensates and aggregation, drug candidate binding, therapeutic mechanisms of action and elucidating potential off-target effects, according to the release.

The main goals of the partnership are to discover new or improved drug targets, including new drug modalities or optimized drug candidates, and to predict drug discovery failures earlier.

NovAliX launched another big partnership earlier this year, linking up with the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences to translate basic science research into new therapies.