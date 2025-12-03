Next-gen CRO Avetra unveils with access to 350-plus US sites

A new CRO called Avetra has emerged with a mission of modernizing clinical research operations by prioritizing transparency and faster study starts.

Based in North Carolina, the self-proclaimed “next-gen” CRO hopes its site-centric operating model can realign relationships between sponsors, investigative sites and research organizations, according to a Dec. 2 release.

The company has launched with access to more than 350 sites across the U.S., plus an in-house central laboratory, according to the release.

Avetra offers full-service support across site identification, regulatory management, monitoring and patient-centric models, the CRO says. The company has plans to start its first large-scale gastrointestinal program in the third quarter of next year.

Avetra’s strategy is meant to foster transparent budgeting, strong communication and accelerated enrollment to address “longstanding industry frustrations around inefficiency and misalignment,” the company said.

“For decades, investigative sites have shouldered the weight of operational inefficiencies in clinical research,” Avetra’s founder and CEO Walker Freeman said in the release. “Avetra was built to change that.”

“Avetra isn't here to compete with the traditional model—we're here to set a new one,” Freeman concluded.