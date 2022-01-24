New clinical trial organization launches with promise to conduct randomized trials at fraction of the cost

After quickly identifying an existing medication would be an effective COVID-19 treatment using a large randomized clinical trial design, a leading epidemiologist has formed a new not-for-profit organization out of the U.K. to apply the same approach to other conditions.

Protas emerged Monday with Sanofi signed on as a strategic partner, and the company's overall goal is to design smarter trials that leverage new technologies and collaborations. The organization will be led by Prof. Sir Martin Landray, a 20-year veteran of conducting large clinical trials at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Population Health.

Landray most recently was behind the Recovery clinical trial that identified the steroid dexamethasone as a treatment option to improve the chances of survival for patients with severe COVID-19.

With that experience in hand, Landray wants to apply the idea to develop better treatments for a laundry list of potential indications: heart, lung and respiratory disease, arthritis, cancer, depression and dementia.

Sanofi is putting up £5 million in the collaboration, and additional funding will come in the form of a grant from NHS England. Protas said it expects more collaboration announcements like the Sanofi tie-up “over the coming months.”

The plan is to design large, inclusive randomized clinical trials at a fraction of current costs, “radically” readjusting the economics of late-stage research, according to the release.

Protas will spend 2022 building out its organization, technology and collaborations. Initial trials are expected to be designed in 2023.