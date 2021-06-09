Midstage cancer tests 'heavily impacted' by COVID-19 disruptions: survey

A new survey of biopharma execs has shown phase 2 oncology trials are the most disrupted.

This is according to a global poll from GlobalData that found out of all areas, oncology leads the way in studies being disrupted because of the pandemic. Phase 2 has the most disrupted global clinical trials in oncology, followed by phases 1 and 3 and then post-marketing studies.

The survey also found that companies and organizations continue to report clinical trial disruptions across the globe, predominately caused by a number of factors including delayed initiation, enrollment suspension and slow enrollment.

“As there are more clinical trials in oncology, it is not surprising that it is the most disrupted of the therapy areas,” said Scotty Chung-Siu, senior analyst at GlobalData.

“The main challenge has been providing the necessary cancer care during the pandemic. Finding the necessary resources such as ventilation systems and even staff is an ongoing challenge for most healthcare providers.

“Globally, North America far exceeds all other countries when it comes to multinational and single-country disrupted clinical trials, due to more trials being completed in this region. Europe is second, followed by Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.”