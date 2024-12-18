Merck KGaA’s MilliporeSigma absorbs Dutch organoid maker HUB Organoids

Through its U.S. and Canada life science business MilliporeSigma, Merck KGaA is acquiring Dutch company HUB Organoids.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2024, according to a Dec. 17 release. Financial details were not disclosed.

The move will build up MilliporeSigma’s portfolio of cell culture reagents, tools and benchtop instruments for customers, the company said in the release.

Organoids are 3-D cell cultures grown in the lab from human-derived stem cells and can be used to test drug candidates before going into patients. They can help scientists better reflect patient diversity in research and also provide an alternative to animal testing, according to the release.

“For researchers working on novel approaches to treat today’s most challenging diseases, organoids offer critical insights into biologic systems,” Jean-Charles Wirth, MilliporeSigma's head of science and lab solutions, said in the release. “We look forward [to] making it faster and easier for scientists to get from samples to solutions.”

HUB has about 70 employees and is based in Utrecht, just over 30 miles from Amsterdam.

The organoid market is expected to grow by double digits in the coming decade, according to MilliporeSigma.