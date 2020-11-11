MercachemSyncom snaps up Admescope to boost early-stage R&D work

Netherlands-based, midsized CRO MercachemSyncom has bought up Finland- and Sweden-based research services company Admescope.

The deal, financials of which were not shared, gives MercachemSyncom “significantly expanded” capabilities for in vitro and in vivo ADME-Tox studies for preclinical and early clinical R&D projects, the company said in a statement.

Buying into the 9-year-old Admescope also brings the European CRO “world-class expertise” in drug metabolism, drug interactions, pharmacokinetics and quantitative bioanalysis.

“We are extremely happy to be able to welcome our colleagues at Admescope to MercachemSyncom,” said Eelco Ebbers, CEO of MercachemSyncom. “MercachemSyncom is at the forefront of a continuing consolidation of high-quality contract research and manufacturing organizations into medium-sized, but still agile, companies able to offer an extended palette of R&D services to long-standing and new clients.

“I am convinced that the addition of Admescope, a world-class company offering high quality, innovative and client-centric ADME-Tox services to our organization is a perfect match, both in terms of complementarity and working philosophy.”

“We are thrilled to continue our successful growth as a part of MercachemSyncom,” added Ari Tolonen, CEO of Admescope. “We feel that the cultural fit between our companies is excellent, and with the support of MercachemSyncom we will be able to continue meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations for contract research services. Our customers will benefit from the extensive integrated discovery and development service offering that we will provide together with our new colleagues at MercachemSyncom.”