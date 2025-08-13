Medidata elevates Amgen vet Moneymaker to lead business strategy

Clinical trial tech outfit Medidata has elevated a new strategy leader from within. Industry veteran Lisa Moneymaker will now guide the company’s future vision as chief strategy officer, Medidata announced on Aug. 13.

Moneymaker, who previously served as senior vice president of strategic customer engagement, will now guide Medidata’s strategy team as it seeks to develop AI-powered products and clinical trial experiences, according to the release.

Related NextStage brings on experienced clinical research leader to take operations spotlight

“The strategy organization signifies our unwavering dedication to implementing innovative solutions, reflecting the belief that a strategy rooted in customer needs and mission is necessary for our success in contributing towards the advancement of the broader industry," Medidata CEO Anthony Costello said in the release. "Lisa’s proven leadership within the field and profound grasp of the intricate relationship between technology and clinical research perfectly align with our strategic imperatives and future vision."

Moneymaker started her career as a product lead at Amgen, where she worked for 18 years before joining Medidata in 2019. Her first stint at Medidata lasted three years before she departed to become strategy chief at Saama, an AI clinical analytics company. She reunited with Medidata in October 2024.