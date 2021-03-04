Medable teams up with Seqster to add real-world data into siteless trials

Decentralized study company Medable is taking the wraps off a new partnership with Seqster to integrate real-time, real-world data streams into decentralized clinical trials.

The Californian company has had a great 12 months, teaming up with a host of CROs and biopharmas and rounding off 2020 with a $90 million raise on the growing need for so-called siteless trials that can be run virtually—a necessity in a global pandemic, but one likely to stay long after lockdowns are lifted.

Now, it is adding Seqster to its growing list of partners, tapping its real-world data platform that works in real time. Information sources include electronic health records, genomic data, fitness wearables data and social determinants of health.

Under the pact, financials of which were not made public, Medable will integrate Seqster’s tech into its decentralized trial platform to “streamline trial recruitment and participation,” it said in a statement. It sees this as boosting efficiency and cost savings for clients.

“Patients want clinical trials to fit into their real-world experience, not the other way around,” said Michelle Longmire, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Medable. “Working with Seqster, we can integrate more data sources and data streams to provide clinicians with a more holistic view of patient health, leading to higher-quality trial results while simplifying the patient experience.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Medable to accelerate the adoption of digital and decentralized trials,” added Ardy Arianpour, Seqster's CEO and co-founder. “By shifting from outdated retrieval methods to real-time data streams, pharma and biotech companies can more quickly identify potential trial participants—and help them track and share health data at scale.”