Medable snaps up Danish digital health tech company focused on skin conditions

Medable, a virtual trials provider, bought LEO Innovation’s Denmark-Based Omhu, which focuses on developing technology to address skin conditions.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Omhu’s technology includes a skin-tracking mobile app called Imagine that uses photographs taken on a smartphone to document skin conditions and provide assessments from in-house dermatologists through its Omu Care app. The company’s Hudsvar tech lets patients understand the likelihood of having specific skin conditions based on a remote assessment of smart-phone photos and their past history reviewed by a dermatologist.

The deal for Omhu gives Medable a third European location, including Ireland and Switzerland.

Medable and CVS Health announced separately Monday that they are partnering to enroll patients into late-stage clinical studies. The CVS Health and Medable collaboration is part of a push to include people who are underrepresented in clinical trials as well as shore up patients prone to drop out of trials.