Medable opens the doors to EMEA HQ in Dublin, hailing new European hub for its siteless trials push

U.S.-based decentralized trials firm Medable is pushing deeper into Europe as it opens its new headquarters in Dublin.

This, the first stage of its European expansion plans, sees the new site become its regional headquarters and serve as a hub for the rest of the continent, broadening the reach outside of its native U.S.

“Medable’s European expansion is designed to enable greater engagement with hundreds of pharma, biotech and medical device companies across the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Benelux,” it said in a statement.

This was build on its small existing presence in Europe, where it already has around 60 employees and contractors currently based in the U.K., Germany, Denmark and others. The company says it has plans to hire up to 50 positions in Dublin over the next three years.

“Medable has played a valuable role in making clinical trials more accessible and inclusive for diverse patient populations, and we’re excited to deepen our roots in Europe,” said Michelle Longmire, M.D., CEO and co-founder.

“Our vision for the future of clinical research is based on consumer-scale technology that serves billions of patients through mobile applications and connected devices. We look forward to working with more partners, customers and patients across Europe as we expand our ecosystem and investments.”

Medable has raised more than $217 million in the past year and has made at least five executive hires in the past six months.

Its services allow trial subjects to be monitored at home and have seen fresh interest from those able to set these outsourced trials up. While focusing on siteless trials, it does offer a hybrid approach as well as physical sites, allowing for tests that must be done under certain conditions and not from home.