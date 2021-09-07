Medable hires chief strategy officer who held leadership roles at IQVIA, Oracle and more

It's lucky number seven for Medable. The decentralized clinical trials technology company has hired MaryAnne Rizk, Ph.D., as chief strategy officer to lead global partnerships in a year filled with executive hires.

Medable has stacked its leadership team with more than $200 million raised in the past year. The tech company has hired at least seven C-suite executives this year alone, including chiefs across science, growth, product, design, operations and HR. Rizk is number seven.

That number doesn't include the half-dozen or so vice presidents hired this year.

Rizk joins Medable after leading the digital R&D cloud strategy at IQVIA for two years. Prior to that, Rizk was global vice president of CRO partnerships for Oracle for five years and previously was a director at Medidata Solutions and a project manager at Merck.

RELATED: Medable focused on diversity, trust and access across drug development process with new executives, funding

The new C-suite hire will focus on forming global partnerships with CROs along with medical device, software and data companies, Medable said Tuesday. Rizk is tasked with increasing Medable's patient-centered focus through collaborations that boost diverse patient recruitment and retention through decentralized clinical trials.