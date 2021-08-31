Massive Bio teams up with veterans nonprofit to increase prostate cancer research, trial enrollment

Cancer trial matchmaker Massive Bio is teaming up with two organizations to boost clinical studies and research participation for prostate cancer.

Massive Bio, Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness and Self-Care Catalysts are linking arms to ramp up participation in real-world evidence research and clinical trials.

The Veterans Health Administration system counts more than 500,000 members with prostate cancer, including 16,000 with a metastatic form of the disease, the organizations said Tuesday. Through the partnership, veterans will have patient search and navigation tools to find new treatments and trials to engage in.

Navigating the clinical trial landscape is quite difficult, especially given the amount of prostate studies in the works. Almost 100 phase 3 and 500 phase 1/2 trials are in progress for prostate cancer treatment, the Prostate Cancer Foundation estimates.

Through its artificial intelligence clinical trial matching program, Massive Bio aims to enroll cancer patients into trials regardless of location or financial situation, the company said. The program includes patient identification and prescreening outside the trial site along with registration and recruitment.

Self-Care Catalysts will provide its platform, dubbed Health Storylines, as part of the partnership. The platform connects healthcare providers to patients to generate real-world data.

The Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness nonprofit launched in December 2016 to promote prostate cancer awareness. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which coincides with the new partnership.