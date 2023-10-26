Register today: Secure your spot at the Fierce 50 Gala Dinner to celebrate with the Fierce 50 honorees
CRO

Lupus Therapeutics, AbbVie partner for phase 3 trials of upadacitinib in SLE

By Joseph Keenan Oct 26, 2023 9:00am
AbbVie lupus nephritis lupus contract research organization

Lupus Therapeutics, a clinical research affiliate of the Lupus Research Alliance, inked a partnership deal with AbbVie to help run phase 3 trials of the drugmaker’s upadacitinib in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Under the deal, Lupus Therapeutics will aid with patient recruitment, trial site activation and engagement through the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network, the company said in a Tuesday release.

SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Related

Nkarta stock soars 112% after FDA clears cell therapy to go beyond cancer into lupus

Lupus Therapeutics has also partnered with Nkarta to help speed development of its NKX019 CAR NK candidate for lupus nephritis.

Current lupus treatments include GSK’s SLE drug Benlysta, a biologic therapy approved by the FDA in 2011, and AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo, an IV infusion that garnered approval for patients with SLE in 2021.

As for upadacitinib, the drug is already approved in the U.S. with the brand name Rinvoq. The drug carries FDA approvals to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, ulcerative colitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

AbbVie lupus nephritis lupus contract research organization clinical trial management partnerships Deals