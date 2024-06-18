Labcorp launches new software suite for investigator sites

Need to order supplies, track samples or get protocol-specific support for your clinical trial in the wee hours of the morning? Labcorp is offering a software package for investigator sites that it claims can do all this and more.

The testing and lab services giant is launching Labcorp Global Trial Connect, a suite of digital and data services, according to a June 17 announcement. Features include tools to boost patient recruitment, manage kit inventory and track samples, as well as access to 24/7 support specific to a sponsor’s trial protocol. Forthcoming updates include virtual training on launching studies, guided workflows for on-site patient visits, real-time data capture and digital lab result management, according to Labcorp’s website.

Related Labcorp inks collaboration with trial software firm Hawthorne Effect to speed up decentralized studies

Labcorp Global Trial Connect is free for biotechs that use the company’s central labs for clinical trial services.

In July 2023, Labcorp spun off its CRO division into a standalone company called Fortrea.