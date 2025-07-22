Korean CRO CorestemChemon inks collaboration to expand into organoids and transcriptomics

Korean preclinical CRO CorestemChemon is expanding its offerings through a partnership with ATG Lifetech with the goal of bringing pharma clients next-gen nonclinical solutions.

The partners will team up to develop a platform based on transcriptomics for predicting drug safety and efficacy; organoid models for the liver, heart and blood-brain barrier; and a transcriptomics analytics service for detecting false positives in tumorigenicity studies, CorestemChemon announced in a July 20 release.

The outfits also bring combined expertise in FDA and European Medicines Agency regulations, according to the release. The combination of organoids and transcriptomics is meant to help clients “de-risk clinical entry and reduce overall development timelines.”

"ATG Lifetech's disruptive transcriptome and organoid platforms will significantly elevate the scientific fidelity of our preclinical services," a CorestemChemon spokesperson said in the release. "This alliance positions us to compete as a global CRO partner offering best-in-class biological relevance and regulatory readiness."

The companies plan to launch new global services following presentations of their collaboration’s results at a toxicology and preclinical science conference later this year, according to the release.

“Revenue-generating service offerings are expected to begin rolling out by late 2025, with significant global demand already projected,” the CorestemChemon spokesperson said.

In addition to its preclinical CRO business, CorestemChemon also has a biotech arm developing stem cell medicines.