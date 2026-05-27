Kordata Dynamics launches with neural-focused AI clinical trial model

Kordata Dynamics is emerging from stealth with the aim to redefine clinical trial execution by processing neural data while taking advantage of the FDA’s recent push for real-time clinical trials.

Kordata is a spinout of neural digital health company BIOS Health and is launching with a pre-seed funding round from MAVRK Celestia Fund, Kern Venture Group and Digital Neural Infrastructure Holdings, according to a May 21 release.

The platform is designed to incorporate BIOS’ AI dosing technology to provide insights into patient responses to drugs and interventions by processing neural data to characterize the body’s reactions.

The initial focus is on trials studying neuromodulation and precision neural treatments for conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and drug-resistant forms of cardiovascular disease, autoimmune conditions and autonomic dysfunction.

BIOS Health and Kordata CEO Emil Hewage noted that Kordata’s platform is designed to align with the recently announced FDA initiative to review clinical data in real time, in which trial sponsors report safety and efficacy signals to the FDA as they emerge rather than waiting for data to be collected, analyzed and submitted.

“The vision is for high quality trials that recruit in 3-6 months rather than over many years, provide clear data and enfranchise vastly more patients and clinicians in the advancement of medicine,” Hewage said via statement.

Kordata aims to simplify dosing for complex medicines to unlock new treatments and accelerate the clinical trial process by capturing and processing health data and connecting trial stakeholders to share data in real time.

“At Kordata, we enable sponsors, sites, researchers and clinicians to access the benefits of AI-powered precision medicine tools previously out of reach, helping unlock the kind of high-quality, precise data and efficiencies that drives breakthroughs,” Kordata President Dawn McCullogh said in the release.