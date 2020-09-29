Janssen teams up with Sema4 for cancer trial matchmaking service

Matching the right patients to the right trials is a key piece of the recruitment puzzle: In oncology tests, this can also mean the difference between life and death for patients.

Now, Janssen has teamed up with Stamford, Connecticut-based Sema4 to tap its genomic testing and data analytics platform in an effort to better seek out the best patients for its cancer trials.

Under the new pact, financials of which were not released, Janssen nabs access to Sema4’s Centrellis analytics platform, which uses automated natural language processing capabilities to grab critical information regarding patient characteristics from electronic medical record (EMR) data.

Janssen’s clinical trial recruitment criteria will be wedded to Sema4’s pool of de-identified clinical and genomic patient data to evaluate whether a patient may benefit from one of Janssen’s clinical trials.

“Sema4 is passionate about improving patient care through its work with patients, providers, and biopharmaceutical companies,” said Eric Schadt, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Sema4.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Janssen to utilize our technology and digital expertise and market-leading science experience to potentially accelerate trial recruitment times, with the goal of more treatment options becoming available to patients more quickly.”

This builds on its 2018 deal with another Big Pharma, Sanofi, which saw the two pen a five-year longitudinal study of nearly 1,200 asthma patients with plans to incorporate digital tools to develop a better understanding of the disease.