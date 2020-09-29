Janssen teams up with Sema4 for cancer trial matchmaking service

Janssen's Beerse campus
Janssen's Beerse campus in Belgium (Janssen)

Matching the right patients to the right trials is a key piece of the recruitment puzzle: In oncology tests, this can also mean the difference between life and death for patients.

Now, Janssen has teamed up with Stamford, Connecticut-based Sema4 to tap its genomic testing and data analytics platform in an effort to better seek out the best patients for its cancer trials.

Under the new pact, financials of which were not released, Janssen nabs access to Sema4’s Centrellis analytics platform, which uses automated natural language processing capabilities to grab critical information regarding patient characteristics from electronic medical record (EMR) data.

Featured Webinar

From Concept to Market: Overcoming the Challenges of Manufacturing and Clinical Trials

In this webinar we will reveal the inner workings of the manufacturing and pharmacy department of a CRO/CDMO, so you understand the different regulatory and operational considerations faced by a clinical research pharmacy.

Learn how CRO/CDMOs successfully address operational and regulatory challenges for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients; and how this can make the difference between study success or failure.

Janssen’s clinical trial recruitment criteria will be wedded to Sema4’s pool of de-identified clinical and genomic patient data to evaluate whether a patient may benefit from one of Janssen’s clinical trials.

RELATED: Sema4 partners with Connecticut to assist state COVID-19 testing

“Sema4 is passionate about improving patient care through its work with patients, providers, and biopharmaceutical companies,” said Eric Schadt, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Sema4.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Janssen to utilize our technology and digital expertise and market-leading science experience to potentially accelerate trial recruitment times, with the goal of more treatment options becoming available to patients more quickly.”

This builds on its 2018 deal with another Big Pharma, Sanofi, which saw the two pen a five-year longitudinal study of nearly 1,200 asthma patients with plans to incorporate digital tools to develop a better understanding of the disease.

Read more on
patient recruitment clinical trial oncology trial enrollment data analytics Janssen Connecticut Sanofi Sema4

Suggested Articles

Wollaton Hall, Nottingham
CRO

Sygnature Discovery snaps up fellow British CRO XenoGesis

U.K.-based CRO Sygnature Discovery is buying up fellow native life science services provider XenoGesis in order to boost its preclinical offerings.

by Ben Adams
InterSystems Clinical Trial
CRO

PRA Health pens Deep Lens pact to speed up cancer trials

PRA Health is tapping Deep Lens and the Microsoft Azure platform in matchmaking cancer patients to the right trials to speed up recruitment.

by Ben Adams
The New Urgency of Clinical Trials
CRO

CTI Clinical Trial snaps up Clinart to boost its global reach

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is buying up fellow CRO Clinart to deepen its reach in the Middle Eastern and Northern African regions.

by Ben Adams