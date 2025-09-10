IQVIA unveils AI suite for managing clinical trial finances

IQVIA is unveiling a new suite of tools designed to manage all the financial components of clinical trials.

The company is using an artificial-intelligence-enabled platform to help remove inefficiencies due to siloed and fragmented processes, according to a Sept. 10 release.

IQVIA’s clinical trial financial suite (CTFS) will integrate “budgeting, contracting, forecasting and payment workflows with shared data and end-to-end processes,” according to the global CRO.

The organization is rolling out the suite’s first module—CTFS Site Payments—for general commercial availability in the first quarter of 2026.

The offering is built to completely automate site payments by using AI to establish budgets, process invoices and detect irregularities. IQVIA estimates that the module could reduce customer processing times by 50%.

“With CTFS, we are building the financial backbone for modern clinical trials—unified, globally scalable and powered by agentic AI,” Bernd Haas, senior vice president of digital products and solutions at IQVIA, said in the release. “From protocol to payments, we’re connecting and simplifying financial processes into a seamless, transparent experience for sponsors, CROs and study sites alike.”