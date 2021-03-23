Insightful Science buys up former Merck scientists-run Dotmatics to put R&D in the cloud

It’s a U.S.-U.K. love-in as Insightful Science is snapping up Dotmatics to “transform the future of software and data management in research labs.”

San Diego-based Insightful, a life sciences software provider, will tap into U.K.-based Dotmatics, the cloud-based scientific R&D data management platform firm, in order to “form a leading cloud-first scientific R&D company” that generates annual sales of around $100 million.

Financial details from the private firm were not disclosed, though Bloomberg reports the merger is costing just shy of $700 million.

“By integrating Insightful Science's software applications into Dotmatics cloud-first enterprise data management solution, the company will provide an end-to-end scientific research platform,” the pair said in a statement.

“This combination further improves laboratory efficiency and accelerates the pace of scientific innovation by facilitating more rapid data access, analysis and exchange between scientists around the world.”

Dotmatics was founded back in 2005 by two scientists from Merck but has now built that out into a team of more than 300 scientists.

“The number one challenge for pharmaceutical, biotech and chemical innovation companies today is how to manage the enormous volume—and promise—of data generated in labs,” said Steve Gallagher, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Dotmatics.

“This combination allows us to expand investments in our Dotmatics platform and strengthen our brand as a leading enterprise informatics solution provider. We will bring Insightful Science's leading biologics applications to our customers, further accelerating their discovery processes. In addition, we have the opportunity to bring the Dotmatics cloud and collaboration capabilities to the diverse community of over one million scientists already using Insightful Science tools.”