Inotiv nabs MilliporeSigma BioReliance portfolio as it culls genetic toxicology ops

Inotiv is snapping up the genetic toxicology segment of MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance platform as the German life sciences company walks away from the unit.

Inotiv, a West Lafayette, Indiana-based nonclinical CRO, will get the genetic toxicology assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio, which includes standard operating procedures, stock cultures, historic control data and a client list.

This comes as MilliporeSigma, the life science business of Merck KGaA in Germany, is culling this part of its operation. The buyout, financials of which have not been disclosed, sees Inotiv planning to offer employment “to certain MilliporeSigma employees who otherwise may have been displaced” as part of the deal.

While Inotiv did not disclose the specific financial terms, the transaction “consists of a sales-based royalty agreement and does not require upfront funding from the company,” it said in a statement.

“This transaction with MilliporeSigma adds genetic toxicology to our suite of internal capabilities,” said Robert Leasure Jr., president and CEO of Inotiv.

“We now have assembled in-house all of the critical nonclinical services necessary to support our clients’ goals of advancing to human clinical trials.”

The CRO also expects to lease space near the current MilliporeSigma’s facilities in Rockville, Maryland, to help boost its new buy.

“Evaluation of the potential for novel therapeutics to interact with and alter DNA is a key element of the safety assessment of those drug candidates,” added John Sagartz, Ph.D., chief strategy officer of Inotiv.

“Inotiv historically has relied on other vendors to provide these key assessments. I’m excited to announce the addition of the BioReliance assets and Dr. Krishna, and we look forward to developing the genetic toxicology business. We believe this is another significant milestone for Inotiv and our clients.”