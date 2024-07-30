inFormed launches program to send clinical trial consent to patient phones

Digital technology company inFormed Consent has partnered with healthcare business development firm trifermed to launch a platform that will allow researchers to obtain informed consent from clinical trial participants remotely.

"In partnering with inFormed Consent, we are excited to bring our expertise in strategic healthcare solutions to a groundbreaking technology that has the potential to revolutionize patient recruitment and engagement in clinical trials," trifermed President and Founder Sergi Trilla, M.D., said in a release.

Through the inFormed Consent App, patients are able to watch recordings of investigators explaining the clinical trial and ask questions. The app records them as they do so it can capture them giving consent to participate in the study.

According to the release, easy-to-understand content and a streamlined process can speed up patient enrollment and lead to a more diverse pool of trial participants. Informed consent has been highlighted by experts as a key component of clinical trial diversity.

Recruiting patients can also be a drag on clinical trial timelines, with 80% of clinical trials delayed or closed due to challenges related to patient recruitment and consent, amounting to as much as $600,000 per delayed day, according to the release.