Icon opens early-phase research unit in San Antonio, plus satellite clinics to grow trial capabilities

Global contract research organization Icon has announced the opening of a new research facility in San Antonio, Texas, along with satellite clinics in Houston and Lawrence, Kansas, to expand its clinical trial capabilities.

The 69,500-square-foot Clinical Research Unit (CRU) in San Antonio is designed to strengthen early-phase research capabilities, while the outpatient clinics will expand Icon’s ability to conduct studies, according to a May 13 release.

The San Antonio facility includes a clinic, pharmacy, laboratory and investigational product handling services intended to improve dosing efficiency, protocol modifications and delivery timelines for sponsors. The new site joins existing phase 1 units in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lenexa, Kansas, as well as Groningen in the Netherlands and Budapest, Hungary.

Additional features of the early-phase CRU include an industry-compliant pharmacy and manufacturing space equipped with cleanrooms, alongside a clinical safety lab, sample processing and shipping areas, semi-private dormitories, recreation areas and clinical space.

“By fully integrating our clinical, laboratory, and pharmacy operations under one roof, we can largely eliminate logistical delays. This translates directly into faster dosing, real-time adaptability, and accelerated delivery of high-quality data for our sponsors,” said Ute Berger, M.D., Icon’s chief medical officer and president of development solutions, in a statement.

The Houston and Lawrence clinics will expand recruitment reach for Icon CRUs in those regions and support studies requiring patient follow-up. The Texas and Kansas expansion builds on the deal Icon signed last week with new investment firm Banyan BioInnovations to support clinical trial design for its partner's biotech development goals.