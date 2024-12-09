Health tech firm Carta Healthcare buys AI company that matches patients to cancer trials

California health tech company Carta Healthcare is upping its artificial intelligence platform with the acquisition of Realyze Intelligence, an oncology-focused firm that uses AI to match patients to clinical trials.

Realyze uses clinician-trained AI to scour data in electronic health records and pair patients with appropriate clinical research studies, according to a Dec. 9 release. The technique can put together patient cohorts in seconds, Realyze said.

Carta has developed a platform for quick data abstraction, which is when data from multiple sources are combined into one easy-to-use format. Bringing in Realyze’s tech will let Carta automate clinical data registry abstraction as well as research and internal clinical quality performance programs, Carta said in the release.

"Health systems and pharmaceutical companies invest billions annually to identify and enroll patients for clinical trials—a process that is not only costly but labor-intensive and time-consuming," Aaron Brauser, founder and CEO of Realyze, said in the release. "We are excited to revolutionize clinical trial matching and reuse the data to enhance research, optimize care pathways and improve patient outcomes with Carta Healthcare."

Realyze was founded in 2020 as a portfolio company of UPMC Enterprises, the venture capital arm of Pittsburgh-based healthcare provider and insurer UPMC. Using Realyze’s software, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center matched seven times more patients to trials and enrolled twice as many compared to working without it, according to the release.