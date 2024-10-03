Gene therapy pioneer Jim Wilson's Franklin Biolabs launches with suite of genetic medicine services

Gene therapy icon Jim Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., made waves in August when he announced that he was leaving the University of Pennsylvania after more than 30 years to create—and lead—two new biotech companies. One of those companies, a contract research organization focused on genetic medicines called Franklin Biolabs, officially launched this week.

The sole investor supporting Franklin Biolabs is Savanne Life Sciences, the investment arm of Bioculture Group, which is based in the African island nation of Mauritius, the company said in an Oct. 3 release.

"As we officially start operations this week with our eyes on growth and momentum, we are incredibly grateful to the Savanne team for their support and optimism in the future of gene therapy," Wilson, the chairperson of Franklin Biolabs, said in the release. "Our shared goal is to connect innovative research with the development of transformative therapies for patients facing severe and disabling conditions."

Wilson spun Franklin Biolabs and another biotech, GEMMABio, out of the gene therapy program he helmed at Penn. Many employees from Penn’s Gene Therapy Program transitioned to one of the two companies, and both firms will operate out of the Philadelphia area.

The name Franklin Biolabs is inspired by famous Philadelphian and founding father Benjamin Franklin, the company said.

Franklin Biolabs will provide specialty services in immunology, vector production and analytics, next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics, plus nonclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies, the company said. The CRO will conduct research for sponsors across several continents, a spokesperson told Fierce Biotech in an email.

Wilson also serves as president and CEO of his other venture, GEMMABio, which will focus on developing new gene therapies for rare diseases.

Wilson is best known for the discovery and development of adeno-associated viruses as vectors for gene therapy. Several companies emerged from his Penn lab over the years, including pediatric rare disease-focused iECURE, which was chosen as one of Fierce Biotech’s Fierce 15 honorees for 2024. He also serves as chief science adviser to Passage Bio.