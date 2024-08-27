Following growth, Curi Bio expands into larger Seattle lab space

Curi Bio is on the move. The Seattle-based company has signed a seven-year lease for a roomy, 13,942-square-foot space overlooking Puget Sound in Washington, with plans to move in by early 2025.

“We’ve achieved significant revenue growth and new customer adoption despite the challenging macroeconomic climate in our industry,” Vice President of Operations Eric Swanson said in an Aug. 22 release. “The move to 201 Elliott will help us amplify this momentum, providing us with the ideal environment to foster innovation and accelerate our mission.”

The new building is just half a mile from Curi’s old haunt at 3000 Western Avenue but features a class A lab space that Swanson said is “designed to support the development and production of new disease models, biosystems and data analysis tools.”

Curi’s new home is one of eight in Seattle owned by BioMed Realty, which tailors its properties to the needs of life sciences companies. BioMed also operates in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, the New York City metropolitan area and Boulder, Colorado, as well as across the pond in the U:K. The biology-minded realtor is a portfolio company of Blackstone.

Curi conducts preclinical translational research for clients using a platform that combines 3D tissue models of disease, functional biosystems analyses and machine learning. The company is not to be confused with Curie.Bio, a life sciences venture capital firm.