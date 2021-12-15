FHI Clinical acquires South African CRO to expand global footprint

FHI Clinical has snapped up South African CRO Triclinium Clinical Development (TCD) for an undisclosed price as the Durham, North Carolina-based group looks to expand its presence on the continent.

The purchase of TCD, a subsidiary of EOH, gives FHI access to the South African market that accounts for the majority of clinical trial activity in sub-Saharan Africa that is mainly focused on infectious disease studies, the companies said. With the deal, FHI now employs 425 staff representing 12 countries.

TCD, which was founded in 2000, is currently running a number of studies that include vaccines and therapies spanning all phases of clinical research from single-dose phase 1 trials to large, multisite phase 3 and phase 4 trials.

“In addition to therapeutic alignment as an infectious disease CRO, TCD also provides the opportunity to expand our organizational ability to conduct trials in low- and middle-income countries better positioning us to repeat that success anywhere in the world,” Ted FitzGerald, CEO of FHI, said in a statement.

FHI was launched in 2019 by FHI 360, an international human development organization, to be a full-service CRO designed to manage clinical research in resource-limited locations across the globe.