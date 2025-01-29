Fewer than 1% of clinical trials in the US include pregnant patients, study finds

Pregnancy comes with unique health risks and considerations, but pregnant people also continue to experience the same health problems that nonpregnant people do. Despite this, a new study has found that fewer than 1% of randomized controlled trials in the U.S. include pregnant participants.

The study was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology on Jan. 3 and was announced in a Jan. 21 press release.

Out of 90,860 drug trials involving reproductive-age women from the last 15 years, only 0.8% included pregnant participants. What’s more, about 75% of the studies explicitly excluded pregnant people from participating.

“When pregnant women are excluded from drug trials, it is harder to know if the medication is safe for mothers and their children,” study author Alyssa Bilinski, Ph.D., a health policy researcher at Brown University, said in the release.

This could mean pregnant patients choose to take medications without knowing whether they’re safe or risking dangerous side effects, or they might avoid medications they need due to safety concerns, Bilinski added.

Most of the trials that did include pregnant people were for pregnancy-specific conditions, like preventing preterm birth, preeclampsia and pregnancy-related symptoms like nausea.

“We found only 19 trials for non-infectious chronic conditions like anxiety, depression and asthma that have included pregnant participants,” Bilinski said in the release.

In their paper, Bilinski and co-author Natalia Emanuel, Ph.D., an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, call for more randomized controlled trials that include pregnant patients. In the release, Bilinski pointed out that trials were only required to include women at all in 1993.

“That really wasn’t that long ago,” Bilinski said. “Our hope is that 30 years from now, lacking high-quality evidence about medication safety during pregnancy will seem as strange and outdated as excluding women from trials seems to us today.”