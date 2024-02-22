European CRO FGK steps into the UK with Clinicology acquisition

Munich-based FGK Clinical Research has acquired Clinicology Ltd., the contract research organizations announced Feb. 21 in a press release. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The synergies between FGK and Clinicology have been a driving force in multiple successful projects,” Mark Thomas, founder and managing director of Clinicology, said in the release. “This acquisition strengthens our collective capabilities.”

The purchase expands FGK’s footprint into the U.K., where Clinicology is headquartered. Clinicology provides biotech and pharmaceutical companies staffing services and clinical trial management across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, rare disease, dermatology, diabetes and several more. According to its website, Clinicology has an office in Dubai in addition to its Guildford, U.K., headquarters.

FGK is a full-service CRO for small and midsized pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. The company currently has more than 230 employees across its locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. Its expertise overlaps with Clinicology’s, with the addition of dentistry and what the European Medicines Agency classifies as “advanced therapy medicinal products”—gene therapy, cell therapy and tissue-engineered products.

It’s unclear how many employees FGK will gain from the transaction. Fierce Biotech has reached out for more information.