As esophageal cancer incidence rises, trials and potential treatments burgeon: Novotech report

While the global incidence of esophageal cancer has increased, so too have the numbers of clinical trials and potential treatments, according to a July 31 report on esophageal cancer released by Novotech.

Cancer of the esophagus, the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach, is projected to increase to 923,000 new cases by 2050, an 80.5% increase from the 511,000 new cases recorded in 2022. That makes esophageal cancer the eleventh most diagnosed cancer globally, with 70% of all cases occurring in Asia. The disease is also the seventh leading cause of cancer death, with 445,500 people dying from the cancer in 2022.

Novotech is a global CRO that partners with biotechs on clinical trials, including in oncology. Their report found that since 2019, more than 1,530 clinical trials have been launched targeting esophageal cancer, mostly in China, South Korea, Japan and the U.S. The report counts more than 90 drugs in progress, many in phase 3 trials.

The analysis outlines better diagnosis techniques and advances in genomic and precision medicine as strengths in the indication. Weaknesses include the prevalence of late-stage diagnosis, limited treatment efficacy and the number of patients that show resistance to treatment, while threats are limited patient enrollment in trials and the high cost of treatment.

The report concludes that esophageal cancer remains a global health burden with significant disparities in prevalence, but emerging treatment techniques offer hope for the future.