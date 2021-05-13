Emmes snaps up U.K.’s Orphan Reach, boosting its rare disease offerings

U.S.-based contract research organization Emmes is starting a mini buying spree as it buys up fellow CRO Orphan Reach.

This U.S.-based company, with offices in Ireland, Germany, India and Canada, will boost Emmes’ geographic footprint as well as deepen its offering in rare diseases. Financial details of the deal were not released.

This is also Emmes' second acquisition in the past four months, coming after it snapped up Neox s.r.o., a European-based CRO.

“Our acquisition of Orphan Reach will accelerate our growth, establishing us as an industry leader in clinical research for orphan and rare diseases,” said Emmes’ CEO Christine Dingivan, M.D., who became its leader in the fall.

“Orphan Reach has an outstanding reputation, with experience in 60 rare disease clinical trials and over 50 biopharma clients throughout the world. We believe that Orphan Reach and Emmes will be highly synergistic; we will combine Emmes' deep strategic drug development and advanced statistical capabilities with the exceptional patient-centered global operations experience of the Orphan Reach team.”

Orphan Reach works exclusively on rare diseases and on the development path from obtaining orphan drug designation through to conducting registry studies.

“Orphan Reach and Emmes share a passion for the research we do, a dedication to the patients in our trials, and successful, long-term collaborations with our clients,” said Orphan Reach founder and CEO Thomas Ogorka.

“I look forward to this new chapter in our history and to further extending our leadership in rare and orphan disease research that leads to new treatment options for these patients.” Ogorka and the company's leaders will continue in their current roles, Emmes confirmed.