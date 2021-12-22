Curebase links with Avoca Quality Consortium to improve clinical trials

Curebase, which is focused on siteless clinical trials, has joined the WCG Avoca Quality Consortium that boasts more than 175 pharma, biotech, clinical site and CRO organizations.

In the consortium, which was founded in 2011, members work together to improve clinical trial quality by staying on top of challenges facing the industry, the group said. Members are educated about quality, risk management, inspection readiness and innovation in site execution.

“Curebase, along with other AQC members, shine a light on key issues leading to relevant discussions on critical topics in the industry,” Michelle Webb, vice president of AQC, said in a statement. “We believe that collaboration and knowledge sharing are critical to driving essential quality improvements in clinical research.

Curebase, which recently reaped $15 million in series A funding, is focused on siteless trials that use wearables, telehealth and telemedicine to allow trials to be run from participants' homes. The move toward siteless trials was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other groups like Science 37 and Medable, along with traditional CROs such as PPD and LabCorp’s Covance, also have been embracing virtual clinical trial platforms.