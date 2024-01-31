CRO Ichor Life Sciences launches clinical trial services unit

Ichor Life Sciences, a CRO based in upstate New York, has launched a clinical trial services unit to serve clients in preclinical studies through late-stage trials and regulatory approval.

Dubbed Ichor Clinical, the new branch offers clients in the preclinical arena protein, pharmacology, discovery and consulting services, the company said in a January 14 press release.

As part of the rollout, Ichor announced that Lisa Sonneborn was named president of the new trial services unit. Sonneborn was founder and chief executive of Clarity Clinical Research, which was acquired by the site management giant Velocity in 2021.

Ichor Life Sciences, which rebranded itself from Ichor Therapeutics in 2021, is not connected to San Diego-based biotech Ichor Medical Systems.