CRO Fortrea launches AI-powered solution to improve trial efficiency

Fortrea is expanding its capabilities with a suite of AI-powered technologies designed to automate workflows, streamline oversight and improve productivity for trial sponsors.

In an April 7 release, North Carolina–based Fortrea said the suite—called Fortrea Intelligent Technology (FIT)—aims to transform clinical operations by making trials more predictable and agile.

The platform is designed for use across the industry, spanning clinical pharmacology to clinical development and medical device development. Its goals include automating processes to improve speed, enabling trend analysis and risk mitigation for better decision-making, while deploying AI agents to enhance operations and collaboration.

Fortrea Chief Information Officer Alejandro Martinez Galindo highlighted the company’s role in the convergence of clinical trials and AI. “FIT delivers human-centered solutions that enable sponsors and sites to conduct trials more efficiently, with greater confidence and lower risk,” he said in the release.

Fortrea, which was spun out of Labcorp in 2023, maintains partnerships across more than 20 therapeutic areas in over 100 countries, working with both emerging and large biopharma companies to manage clinical trials across all phases.

Related Labcorp CRO spinout Fortrea says farewell to inaugural CEO as stock declines further

Last spring, the company’s inaugural CEO, Thomas Pike, departed after a year in which Fortrea's stock lost over 80% of its value. The company appointed CRO and biotech veteran Anshul Thakral as CEO in June 2025.