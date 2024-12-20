Clinical research company Javara lays off employees as part of restructuring

Clinical research firm Javara has laid off staff as part of a restructuring, a spokesperson confirmed to Fierce Biotech in an email.

“As we look towards the future of Javara, we are focused on becoming even more agile and better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our patients, sites, healthcare partners and sponsor clients,” the spokesperson said. “To reach these goals, we made the decision to reduce operational complexities and simplify select workflows.”

A clinical trial manager at Javara shared news about being laid off as part of a restructuring on LinkedIn on Dec. 17.

“We believe that our new organizational structure will enable our team to further advance our mission of expanding access to clinical research for more patients and providers,” the Javara spokesperson said.

Javara calls itself an integrated research organization that partners with biopharmas, CROs and healthcare companies to blend clinical research into healthcare. The firm reaches more than 5,800 practitioners and 5 million patients, according to its website.

Javara’s healthcare partners include Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in North Carolina and the Mankato Clinic in Minnesota, among others.