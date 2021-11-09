Clinical Ink pens data acquisition of Digital Artefacts to enhance wearables, sensors data

Clinical Ink has inked a deal to buy Digital Artefacts. About 15 months after getting bought out itself by an investment firm, Clinical Ink is acquiring the tech company for undisclosed terms.

With the backing of GI Partners, Clinical Ink made the deal to "increase the richness" of study data with its partners, said CEO Ed Seguine in a statement.

Digital Artefacts also has access to data collection from wearables and sensors, which complements the clinical trial data Clinical Ink already includes in its products, the company said.

The acquired company also has cognitive, behavioral and physiological data on its platform. By combining forces, Clinical Ink will have more than 50 modular and self-administered neurocognitive assessments, trial-specific active and passive behavioral assessment, real-world data and new digital endpoint data collection. This includes voice, movement, behavior and mood.

The wearables market has increased with the likes of Apple's Apple Watch, which the tech behemoth wants to be recognized as a medical device. And the neuroscience world has experienced a resurgence in recent months in terms of renewed interest and investor dollars.