Clemson University unit teams up with CRO Precia to reach out to underserved rural communities

Clemson Rural Health, a unit of Clemson University’s College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, is linking up with Seattle-based CRO Precia Group to bring more clinical trials to underserved rural populations.

Precia, which was formed in 2020, usually focuses on addressing gender bias in clinical trials, particularly to increase the number of women participating in research studies.

“This partnership … is committed to ensuring that rural communities are given an opportunity to actively participate in the advancement of medical treatments tailored to their unique needs,” Precia CEO Donna Russell said in a Dec. 18 release.

Ron Gimbel, the director of Clemson Rural Health, said the ultimate goal is to improve health outcomes through inclusive and decentralized clinical research.

“Our next step is to join forces with strategically aligned partners, like Precia Group, to accelerate the transformation of health outcomes in rural and underserved communities,” said Gimbel.