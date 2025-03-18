Clario continues acquisition spree with imaging specialist NeuroRx

Clinical trial tech company Clario has sealed its second acquisition in a week, doubling down further on neuroscience by picking up imaging specialist NeuroRx.

NeuroRx founder and CEO Douglas Arnold, M.D., is also joining Clario as a senior scientific advisor, Clario announced in a March 17 release.

The NeuroRx news comes just days after Clario announced it was acquiring the neuro-focused eCOA business of WCG. Taken together, the new additions will help Clario deepen its neuroscience expertise and service offerings, the company said.

"Neuroscience is one of the most challenging frontiers in medicine, and tackling it requires deep expertise and unwavering commitment," Clario's executive vice president Joyce Suhy, Ph.D., said in the release. "With NeuroRx joining our organization, we are gaining a team of scientists and imaging capabilities that have played a pivotal role in advancing multiple sclerosis drug development,” along with supporting treatments for Huntington’s, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

NeuroRx has contributed to the FDA approval of 12 multiple sclerosis drugs since 2011, according to the release, and has worked on more than 300 clinical trials.

Clario, meanwhile, has more than 30 years of experience in medical imaging, according to the firm’s website, with therapeutic areas covered including oncology, cardiovascular, ophthalmology and general medicine in addition to neuroscience.