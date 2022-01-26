Clarify Health launches software to expand diversity in clinical trials

Clarify Health, a healthcare and life sciences research analytics group, has launched its Clarify Trials software designed to improve the recruitment of clinical trial participants from underserved communities.

The cloud software uses more than 400 social determinants of health (SDoH) to help research sites and investigators expand the diversity of patients enrolled in their trials. SDoH’s take in to account things like where people live, work, their education and numerous other factors that impact health, quality-of-life risks and health outcomes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the push to include more diversity in clinical trials and improve health outcomes in rural, urban and suburban communities traditionally left behind. To further the effort, the FDA released guidance in 2020 to enhance diversity in clinical trials.

“Greater clinical trial diversity has an important role to play in tackling undeniable disparities in healthcare,” Jean Drouin, Clarify Health chief executive, said. “Clarify’s patient journey analytics deliver socio-behavioral insights to ensure the people most in need are included in clinical research, accurately diagnosed and prescribed the right therapy.”

The company’s analytics, which also takes into account gender, race, income, housing stability and other critical factors, links to government and commercial claims, clinical prescription and dispensing data that covers more than 300 million patients. The data provides a more precise view of patients that helps researchers and health providers identify disparities in care and recruit trial participants that best represent a therapy’s future patient populations.

Clarify became a qualified entity through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in 2018, gaining access to full Medicare data sets for parts A, B and D.