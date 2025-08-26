Chinese CRO ChemPartner gets ready to debut new Boston research facility

Chinese contract research and manufacturing outfit ChemPartner is building out its U.S. footprint in the heart of the bustling Boston biotech scene. The company’s new Boston Center of Excellence is set to open in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, ChemPartner announced in an Aug. 20 release.

The 12,000-square-foot facility will focus on preclinical services for biopharma clients throughout North America, according to the release, providing discovery, pharmacology and drug metabolism services to support in vivo and in vitro research.

The new site already has equipment being installed, the company said, and will be located at 480 Arsenal Way alongside Lyra Therapeutics, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

"As demand grows for more localized, agile and collaborative research partnerships, this expansion reflects our commitment to meeting clients where they are, both scientifically and geographically," William Woo, chairman and CEO of ChemPartner, said in the release. "We're excited to embed ourselves in the Boston life sciences hub, strengthen client partnerships and deliver more personalized, streamlined support across the drug discovery and development pipeline."

Based in Shanghai, ChemPartner maintains laboratories and offices in China, the U.S., Europe and Australia. The combination CRO and CDMO’s East Coast expansion comes a decade after it opened a research facility in South San Francisco, the nation’s other premier biotech base.