Charles River to shutter North Carolina pathology site, lay off up to 31 employees

Charles River is shuttering its pathology facility in Durham, North Carolina, after determining the site “is not a strategic fit,” a company spokesperson confirmed to Fierce Biotech in an email.

The decision is slated to impact 31 employees, according to a WARN notice filed in North Carolina on Jan. 28, and will take effect March 28. However, certain employees may be able to move to other positions within the company, the spokesperson said.

“As a global organization, Charles River is continuously evaluating business operations,” the spokesperson said. “In assessing ways to better optimize our business, Charles River will be transitioning client work to other facilities in Charles River’s portfolio.”

2024 ended roughly for Charles River, which saw revenues drop amid declining customer demand; the firm laid off more than 600 employees last September.

Last year’s losses were driven in part by the company’s discovery and safety assessment department, which includes the Durham pathology site. The Durham site is one of three that Charles River acquired from Pathology Associates in 2001.