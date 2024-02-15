Canadian CRO KGK signs pact with health screening provider Predictmedix

KGK Science, a Canadian CRO focused on health and wellness, signed a partnership with Predictmedix AI, which provides health screening and remote patient care solutions.

The deal meshes Predictmedix’s health assessment technologies with KGK’s clinical research and regulatory experience with the goal of making “transformative changes in healthcare innovation,” the company said in a Feb. 12 press release. The two companies will work together on patient screening, health data collection accuracy and continuous monitoring.

Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

KGK, which is based in London, Ontario, was acquired by Auxly Cannabis Group in 2018 in a cash and stock deal valued at $12.3 million.