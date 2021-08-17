BioAgilytix Labs nabs Australian CRO 360biolabs as it looks to boost offering, global footprint

BioAgilytix Labs is snapping up 360biolabs as it broadens its geographic reach from the U.S. and Europe into Australia.

The Durham, North Carolina-based CRO’s buyout will see it gain access to 360biolabs trial offerings and land it in Australia’s biomedical and clinical research hub in Melbourne.

The CRO has deep virology and immunology expertise, with BSL 2 and 3 laboratories, biomarker and immune monitoring capabilities with a flow cytometry suite, molecular biology PCR suite and expansive bioanalytical LC-MS/MS small-molecule capabilities.

This will complement BioAgilytix’s existing laboratories in Durham as well as in Boston and Hamburg, Germany.

The Boston base comes from a buyout made back in 2019, when BioAgilytix purcahsed rival Cambridge Biomedical, which, like its acquirer, also works on large-molecule bioanalysis.

“This planned acquisition is part of our strategic growth strategy to expand our capacity, expertise and agility to serve customers across all geographies, and we look forward to welcoming the 360biolabs team and integrating the business,” said Jim Datin, president and CEO of BioAgilytix.

“Joining forces makes sense for our two organizations, but most importantly for our combined clients and the patients they serve. BioAgilytix and 360biolabs are already culturally aligned in our focus on doing science right, on time, the first time.”

“Finding a like-minded partner, driven by a team-focused culture of excellence with an international reputation, US and European presence, will drive our strategic expansion and support our clients’ clinical development programs,” added 360biolabs co-founder and CEO Alistair Draffan.

Financials of the deal were not made public.