Axol Bioscience, Censo Biotechnologies merge, creating new stem cell biology CRO

Axol Bioscience and Censo Biotechnologies have merged to set up a one-stop-shop for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

IPSCs are derived from skin or blood cells that have been reprogrammed back into an embryoniclike pluripotent state that enables the development of an unlimited source of any type of human cell that can be used for therapeutics.

Now, both companies, based in the U.K. and focused on iPSCs, are coming together to combine tools, talent and technologies to drive life science discovery forward.

The merger between Axol, a provider of iPSC-derived cells, media and characterization services, and Censo, a cell biology CRO with focused expertise in iPSC-related technologies, comes with a £3.8 million ($5.3 million) investment across shareholders, which will be “used to fund recruitment and growth of the business,” according to a statement.

The new entity aims to become a leading provider of product and service solutions in iPSC-based neuroscience, immune cell and cardiac modeling for drug discovery and screening markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Axol Bioscience CEO Liam Taylor and the Axol senior leadership team will take over the management of the new company and look to “migrate the brand” to Axol Bioscience. The deal sees Censo’s interim CEO, Tom Stratford, become a nonexecutive director of the combined board.

“Axol has experienced a rapid increase in demand for their iPSC-based products and services over the last three years,” Taylor said.

“Merging with Censo immediately and significantly grows our scientific team and breadth of expertise. That, and the addition of two sites for iPSC-derived cell line manufacturing and custom service work, will increase our production capacity and future-proof our organization to ensure demand can continue to be met with the short lead times and quality that our customers depend on.”