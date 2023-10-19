Avania expands its medtech CRO offerings with day of double dealmaking

Avania has continued to expand its expertise as a medtech-focused CRO with the acquisitions of Hull Associates and Ironstone Product Development.

The deals are part of Netherlands-based Avania’s plans to grow its value chain capabilities in the areas of engineering design, product development and market access, the company explained in an Oct. 17 press release. Financial terms of the acquisitions weren’t disclosed.

Hull, which is based in Boston, is known for its consultant work in market access and reimbursement in the U.S., Europe, Latin American, Japan, India and China. It also has experience in evidence planning, data analytics and health economics, pricing analysis, assessment and validation of clinical trial designs, and post-launch services, Avania said.

Meanwhile, Toronto-based Ironstone assists clients with medical and health product development and commercialization. This includes quality control and regulatory support across the fields of medical robotics, AI/machine learning, imaging, respiratory devices, in vitro diagnostics and wearables.

“The addition of Hull Associates and IPD furthers our vision of becoming a trusted global partner for the medtech community,” Avania's CEO Sapna Hornyak said in the release. “[They] will provide us with enhanced capabilities to bring comprehensive, highly customized solutions to every partnership.”

The double dealmaking follows Avania's move in February to pick up medtech service provider Maxis for an undisclosed price.