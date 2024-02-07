Divergent debuts as CRO in biotech and medtech

Atlanta-based Divergent CRO has officially launched and is offering services to biotech and medical device clients.

The newly minted company is looking to revolutionize the research and development process by offering comprehensive and tailored clinical services, according to a Feb. 1 press release.

Divergent CRO touts its technology and infrastructure, advanced data management systems and secure facilities that smooth the client process and link with its quality assurance processes that guarantee compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company, which was formed in 2023, is Black-owned and minority certified, according to Divergent's website. The CRO is driven by the belief that ethics must lead the scientific journey.

“We are thrilled to launch our new contract research organization and partner with biotech and device companies to advance the development of life-changing therapies,” the organization said in the release. “Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and providing the highest level of service to our clients.”