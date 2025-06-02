ASCO: Medidata and Medable debut new digital trial tools

The clinical trial tech companies Medidata and Medable are both taking to the floor of the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago to spread the word about new offerings.

Medidata’s new protocol optimization solution allows trial sponsors to simulate their studies and foresee potential challenges, based on factors like patient burden, site performance and costs, the company said in a May 29 release. The tool uses AI-powered predictive modeling, digital protocols and aggregated data to produce its simulations, according to the company.

“Oncology trials are some of the most intricate and demanding in clinical research, often leading to more changes during the study than any other therapeutic area,” Dan Braga, senior vice president of study experience at Medidata, said in the release. “Because of this complexity, we wanted to introduce Protocol Optimization at ASCO to give researchers a deeper look into how balancing scientific intention and practical execution can bring treatments to the market more effectively.”

Medable’s offering, meanwhile, is a long-term follow-up (LTFU) model for cell and gene therapy trials, the company announced in a May 28 release.

Patients receiving novel cell or gene therapies are required to be followed for up to 15 years (PDF), and Medable’s new model is meant to make this monitoring easier through virtual patient visits, a workflow that transitions patients from trials to observational follow-up, digital data capture and personalized patient communication.

“Long-term follow-up is essential to ensure the durability and safety of advanced therapies, but the current system isn't working for patients or sponsors,” Pamela Tenaerts, M.D., Medable’s chief medical officer, said in the release. “With our new LTFU model, we’re reimagining how post-treatment data is captured, putting patients at the center while ensuring scientific and regulatory rigor.”