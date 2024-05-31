ASCO: ConcertAI announces Nvidia partnership, launches new AI tools

Trial software provider ConcertAI is partnering with Nvidia to develop new clinical simulations that inform future AI products for clinical trials, the company announced May 31 at the American Society of Cancer Oncology’s annual meeting.

“Nvidia Enterprise AI solutions are evolving faster than peers to provide the capability to rapidly build, deploy and manage custom generative AI and predictive AI models in both an efficient and scalable form,” Jeff Elton, Ph.D., CEO of ConcertAI, told Fierce Biotech in an email. “Our past body of work and new solutions now will leverage the Nvidia Enterprise AI capabilities to accelerate model development and deployment for the benefit of our customers and patients who depend on the precision and efficiencies offered by our solutions.”

Terms of the partnership are confidential, per ConcertAI, but the partnership will be focused on collaborative R&D. It will see the companies come up with large-scale clinical simulations that have billions of data points per patient. These will be used to inform trial design, decision-making models, large language models for precision oncology, and models that retrieve clinical information in real time so they can, in combination with other models, rapidly make predictions and answer questions.

ConcertAI also announced three new AI products at ASCO. The first, Cara AI, is an AI-based platform with tools that curate images and data, generate cohorts, prepare datasets for analysis and more. It also offers an open AI framework that gives scientists a way to embed their own AI algorithms to process data.

A second product, TriaLinQ, is integrated into ConcertAI’s SmartLinQ oncology quality management platform, a feature of its subsidiary CancerLinQ. TriaLinQ uses AI to screen three times as many patients for clinical trials than standard electronic medical records (EMR) screening methods. A ConcertAI-backed study on the product showed that research staff was able to screen 120 patients in 25 hours using TriaLinQ, compared to 58 patients in 48 hours using standard EMR screening procedures.

The third product, TeraRecon Oncology Suite, is a suite of new AI diagnostic tools aimed at oncologists. The features detect lung cancer, identify prostate cancer and characterize brain tumors.

CancerLinQ also made a few announcements of its own. In addition to the TriaLQ integration, it is also adding a precision medicine feature called RxLinQ into SmartLinQ that will help identify patients for targeted therapies. Also, features associated with the ASCO’s ASCO Certified program will now be available in SmartLinQ.