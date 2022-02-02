AmerisourceBergen, TrakCel debut platform to speed access to cell therapies

AmerisourceBergen and partner TrakCel rolled out a new platform designed to speed access to prescribed cell and gene therapies to patients.

Dubbed Ocellos, Latin for single eye, the platform is designed to provide visibility throughout a patient’s cell and gene therapy by combining TrakCel’s advanced therapy orchestration platform and AmerisourceBergen’s Fusion system, which is a customer relationship management and support platform offered by the company’s Lash Group.

Ocellos provides a faster and efficient exchange of benefits and eligibility information between hub patient services and providers in order to get patients enrolled in advanced therapies sooner.

“Ensuring that medicines are delivered efficiently and safely to patients is of utmost priority and progressing treatment pathways smoothly and quickly is critical both to successful treatment and to a good patient experience,” Ravi Nalliah, TrakCel’s chief product and strategy officer, said in a statement. “These goals can only be achieved if data is shared securely, accurately and in real-time.”

Ocellas is the most recent collaboration between AmerisourceBergen and TrakCel.